ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson was a late scratch Thursday after getting hit near the eye by a ball that ricocheted off a screen during batting practice.

Olson missed the A's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manager Bob Melvin said there were no broken bones and X-rays were negative, but it remains to be seen if Olson will be placed on the injured list.

"Depends on when the eye decides to open up," A's third baseman Matt Chapman said after the game. "That thing is sealed shut right now."

Olson, 27, is slashing .296/.363/.580 with 6 home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.