Jon Lester will make his Washington Nationals debut vs. the Miami Marlins on Friday after the left-hander was activated off the injured list.

The 37-year-old Lester, who had surgery in March to remove a parathyroid gland, was one of 11 players to be put on the injured list prior to the season opener after four had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lester, a free-agent pickup from the Chicago Cubs during the offseason, had been preparing at the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

His operation was March 5 for hyperparathyroidism, which can affect the amount of calcium levels in the bloodstream and lead to someone tiring easily.

Lester, a five-time All-Star with three World Series rings, went 3-3 in 2020 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Cubs.

In other moves, the Nationals optioned right-hander Steven Fuentes and transferred left-hander Luis Avilan to the 60-day Injured List.