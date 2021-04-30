Genesis Cabrera loses control of a fastball and it hits Bryce Harper in the face. The Phillies outfielder would leave the game. (0:23)

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, who was hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball on Wednesday, will not play in Friday's game vs. the New York Mets because of a sore wrist, the team announced.

The team said they were keeping Harper out just as a precaution.

After getting hit by the pitch from Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera -- with the ball deflecting off his face and hitting his wrist -- Harper walked off the field on his own accord in the sixth inning with the game tied 3-3, displaying some blood on the left side of his nose. In a video posted to social media later that night, Harper said his CT scans "came back good."

Also Friday, the Phillies placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the COVID-related injury list and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from the team's alternate training site. Starting catcher J.T. Realmuto was dropped from Friday's lineup vs. the Mets with no reason given.