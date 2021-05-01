Shane Bieber is focusing on the Ws, not the Ks.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner struck out 11, setting two major league records in the process and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Friday night.

Bieber (3-2) fanned at least eight in his 18th straight game, breaking a tie for the mark set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000.

Bieber's 11 strikeouts give him 68 for the season, the most by any pitcher through the end of April in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"It's special,'' Bieber said. "I know what happened tonight, and it's kind of surreal just to be able to experience that. Obviously at the end of the day all that matters is going out there and giving the team a chance to win, and winning, so I'm really happy with how tonight went.''

Bieber gave up three runs and seven hits, walking one in six innings. His 68 total strikeouts have come in just six starts this year -- he's struck out at least 11 in five of those games.

"I think he finds a way to accept the challenge, regardless of what it is, and try to use it to his advantage,'' manager Terry Francona said. "I think that's what good players do.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report