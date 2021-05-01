The Chicago White Sox have activated right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday.

Lynn missed nearly two weeks after being placed on the IL with a strained right trapezius April 18. The 33-year-old is 1-1 with an 0.92 ERA this season, his first with the White Sox after being traded by the Texas Rangers in December.

His streak of 18⅔ innings without allowing an earned run to start the season was the longest by a White Sox starter since 1976, when Wilbur Wood had a 21-inning streak to start the season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned outfielder Luis Gonzalez to their training facility in Schaumburg, Illinois. Gonzalez made his season debut Thursday during the White Sox's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.