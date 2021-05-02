We've all been in this situation -- your friend is on a date and you really want to know how it's going. But you need them to answer you!

Well, Connor Buckley, aka "BuckArmy," took matters into his own hands on Saturday -- and in a very public way during the Arizona Diamondbacks game. Buckley simply wanted to see how his friend's date was going, so he tweeted at the Diamondbacks to check in on them at the game.

A search ensued.

Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it's going??? — BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021

After some investigating, they found him!

The D-backs were kind enough to post the full back-and-forth:

A modern love story.



Thread 👇 https://t.co/T9jM2HK3p7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

And the friend on the date even chimed in:

Glad my 2nd date was broadcasted to all of Twitter😂❤️ https://t.co/373QnBfQDF — MboneHD (@MboneHD) May 2, 2021

Finally, we got to the most important question: will there be a third date??

But the question on everyone's mind: is there gonna be a third date?? https://t.co/9O4SrYMPWo pic.twitter.com/7HNPqRQzva — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

The D-backs tweeted they gave them a couple of game-used baseballs to remember the occasion. No pressure!