The Atlanta Braves will be without starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud for at least the next two months after he was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb.

D'Arnaud left Saturday night's 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with the injury. He was hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning.

Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that d'Arnaud "jammed his thumb, screwed it up. It's not good."

Catcher Alex Jackson, who replaced d'Arnaud in Saturday's game, also landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left hamstring.

D'Arnaud, in his second season with the Braves, has two homers and 11 RBIs this season with a .220/.253/.341 slash line. He had a strong first season at the plate for Atlanta (.321/.386/.533 with nine homers and 34 RBIs) during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Jackson was 1-for-23 (.043) in 10 games.

The Braves recalled catchers Wilson Contreras and Jeff Mathis from their alternate site in corresponding moves.

Contreras made his major league debut last season, going 4-for-10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona.

Mathis spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran, known for his defense, has a career .194 batting average in 945 games.

