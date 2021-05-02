Dodgers place Dustin May on the injured list with an arm injury after this pitch he threw during Saturday's game. (0:39)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-hander Dustin May on the 10-day injured list with a right arm injury.

May left Saturday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers after just 27 pitches due to the ailment and is expected to have an MRI on Monday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said May felt "kind of a shooting sensation" through his arm on a curveball he threw in Saturday's extra-innings loss.

In five starts this season, the 23-year-old righty is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

May beat out David Price for the fifth spot in Los Angeles' rotation coming out of spring training.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.