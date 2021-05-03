Amber Sabathia, wife of former All-Star CC Sabathia, is entering the business side of the baseball world, joining CAA sports as a baseball agent.

"Having a front row seat alongside CC's career throughout the past two decades provided me with critical insight and experience in business, marketing and philanthropy," Sabathia said in a statement. "I recognize my unique ability to support, advise and lead all facets of the process with players and their families."

Jeff Berry, co-head of baseball at CAA, said that Amber's experience on the business side of baseball prepared her for a role as an agent.

"With more than 20 years of experience in the business of baseball working alongside her husband CC, Amber has demonstrated tremendous strategic vision and meticulous execution as an entrepreneur and philanthropist," Berry said in a statement. "Now, in her new role as agent, Amber brings a unique perspective as business woman of color, baseball wife, and mother, all of which will prove invaluable to our team and the clients we serve."

Following the announcement, CC congratulated his wife on Twitter.

I've dedicated my whole life to the game of baseball. Nobody has been more supportive and influential than @ambersabathia. So proud of this next chapter for you. If you need me, I'll be in full-time dad mode on the golf course with some Js on 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️. She's built for this!! pic.twitter.com/kqYMDB0FXh — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 3, 2021

Amber Sabathia previously served as the executive of PitCCh In Foundation, aimed at working with inner city youth. She interviewed with four agencies before landing with CAA, according to the Sports Business Journal.