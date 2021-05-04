The Washington Nationals activated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Soto, however, was not in the lineup for Washington's home game against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Davey Martinez said he will be available as a pinch hitter if the right situation appears.

That said, Martinez does indeed want to take it slow with Soto, who sat out with a strained left shoulder. The manager said he is not yet "game-ready to throw," and he hasn't yet attempted to throw to any bases.

From an offensive standpoint, Martinez is comfortable with what he sees, and in addition to any spot pinch-hitting duties this week, there's a chance Soto could be used as a designated hitter in an American League ballpark this weekend, when the Nationals meet the Yankees.

Soto, 22, was originally in the Nationals' lineup April 19 against St. Louis, but the Nationals tweeted the IL move about an hour before the game began.

"He was dealing with it over the last few days. A tight tricep," Martinez said at the time. "[An] MRI came back showing a slight strain in his left shoulder."

Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was recalled from the team's alternate site to replace Soto on the roster last month.

Soto is hitting .300 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He missed 10 games with the injury.

Washington also reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the IL, optioned right-hander Kyle McGowin to Triple-A Rochester and designated utilityman Hernan Perez for assignment ahead of Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against NL East rival Atlanta.

Harris has yet to pitch this season. His injury was listed as right hand inflammation after initially being diagnosed as a blood clot. After a clot was ruled out, there was concern Harris might have thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that can require surgery.

McGowin has a 4.91 ERA in seven relief appearances.

Perez is batting .053 (1 for 19) in limited duty. He has made two appearances as a pitcher late in blowout losses, throwing two scoreless innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.