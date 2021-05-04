Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is returning to the injured list with a lower back strain just one day after being activated and playing for the first time since April 11, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday.

Yelich had an MRI in late April, and Counsell on Tuesday said the MRI showed no structural damage.

"Last night told us that he's not going to be able to do this on a daily basis. And so we need to stop and completely resolve this," Counsell told reporters. "... At this point, we don't have an answer."

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, went 2-for-4 in Milwaukee's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Monday night. He is batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage and no homers and one RBI in just 10 games this season.

Milwaukee recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville.

Taylor has capitalized on his opportunity while Yelich has been hurt. The 27-year-old is batting .323 with a .400 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and a .981 OPS in 16 games.