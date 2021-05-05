        <
          Toronto Blue Jays to again make temporary home in Buffalo, report says

          9:40 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          After two months in Florida, the vagabond Toronto Blue Jays are again ready to take flight in June and make their temporary home in Buffalo, New York, according to a report.

          The Blue Jays will return to Sahlen Field on June 1 against the Miami Marlins, Sportsnet reported Wednesday. They played the first two months of the season at TD Ballpark -- their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida -- because of Canadian government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

          Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.

          The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season at Sahlen Field -- home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team -- and went 17-9. The Canadian government didn't allow the team to play at home because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 due to frequent travel required during a baseball season.

          The Blue Jays, who have 10 games remaining in Dunedin, are 14-14 and are in fourth place in the AL East through Tuesday's games.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.