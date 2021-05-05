After two months in Florida, the vagabond Toronto Blue Jays are again ready to take flight in June and make their temporary home in Buffalo, New York, according to a report.

The Blue Jays will return to Sahlen Field on June 1 against the Miami Marlins, Sportsnet reported Wednesday. They played the first two months of the season at TD Ballpark -- their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida -- because of Canadian government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season at Sahlen Field -- home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team -- and went 17-9. The Canadian government didn't allow the team to play at home because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 due to frequent travel required during a baseball season.

The Blue Jays, who have 10 games remaining in Dunedin, are 14-14 and are in fourth place in the AL East through Tuesday's games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.