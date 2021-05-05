CHICAGO -- Veteran reliever Pedro Strop has elected free agency after spending most of this season at the Chicago Cubs' alternate site. Strop, 35, appeared in two games with the Cubs, giving up two hits while striking out three.

This was Strop's third stint with the Cubs, having played for them from 2013 to '19. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds before last season but was released midseason before signing back with the Cubs. He signed a minor league deal with the club this past offseason.

The 13-year veteran was part of one of the best trades in Cubs history when he came from Baltimore in 2013 with future Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta for pitcher Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger. The two helped the Cubs to a World Series championship in 2016.

The Cubs are trying out younger relievers in a transition year for them, so Strop was unable to land a more permanent spot on the team, though he was throwing the ball well before asking for his release. It's possible he'd return to the team in some capacity after his playing days are over.