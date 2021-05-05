Longtime pitching coach Ray Miller, who served as manager of the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles during his career, died Tuesday at the age of 76, it was announced Wednesday.

"His legacy will forever be enshrined in our organization's history, having guided some of the greatest Orioles pitchers," the team said in a statement. "... We send our deepest condolences to his beloved family and his many fans throughout our great game."

Miller served three stints as a coach with the Orioles, including two seasons as manager in 1998 and 1999, when he compiled a 157-167 record. He also served as manager of the Twins during parts of the 1985 and '86 seasons, going 109-130.

The Orioles listed Jim Palmer, Mike Flanagan, Scott McGregor, Steve Stone and Mike Boddicker as just some of the pitchers Miller coached during his time with the team, which included the 1983 World Series title and the 1979 American League pennant.

He also served as pitching coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1987 to 1996.

"Ray Miller was a beloved member of the Pirates organization for 10 seasons whose passion and dedicated played an instrumental role in the team's three straight postseason appearances from 1990-92," the Pirates said in a statement. "He was respected not only as a pitching coach by players in the Pirates organization, but also throughout the entire game of baseball."

He was enshrined in the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2010.