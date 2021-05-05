Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto suffered a broken left thumb in the team's 1-0 victory against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month.

Kyle Farmer is among the options at first.

"We'll figure it out,'' manager David Bell said.

Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. He remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Farmer.

Keuchel expressed regret.

"It's a joy to pitch against him,'' Keuchel said. "You never want that to happen. I wish him well.''

Votto is hitting .226 with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.