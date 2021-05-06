Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Thursday.

Pujols is slashing .198/.250/.372 in 92 plate appearances this season, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. For his career, the 10-time All-Star has slashed .298/.376/.545 with 667 home runs and 2,112 RBIs.

Pujols, 41, is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. He also is the oldest active player in the majors.

Albert Pujols: Tale of Two Teams Albert Pujols didn't come anywhere nearing replicating the success he had with the Cardinals in his time with the Angels. Cardinals Angels Seasons 11 10 BA .328 .256 OPS 1.037 758 HR 445 222 AB per HR 14.2 20.8 Best MVP finish >>1st 17th >>3 times (2005, 2008, 2009)

--ESPN Stats & Information

"The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. "Albert's historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar. Since his Rookie of the Year Season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols Family."

When a player is designated for assignment, a team has seven days to either trade the player or place him on irrevocable outright waivers. If the player goes unclaimed on waivers he then can be released.

The Angels are covered at the two positions Pujols played for the Angels -- first base and designated hitter -- with Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani, respectively.

Pujols' 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels expires after this season and he is making $30 million in salary this year. He said in February that he hadn't decided whether to continue playing after this season.

Pujols batted .328 with 445 homers while winning three NL MVP awards in 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he has been a .256 hitter with 222 homers over nine-plus seasons in Anaheim.

ESPN's Jeff Passan, Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.