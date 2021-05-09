ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a left pinky finger contusion after being hit by a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. He is listed as day-to-day.

Acuna, who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch appeared to hit Acuna's little finger on the bottom of the bat.

Acuna fell back, holding his hand in obvious pain. He was immediately escorted off the field.

X-rays were negative on the finger, the Braves announced shortly after.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.