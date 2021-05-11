New York Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the team is waiting on further testing of other coaches, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

At least five coaches have tested positive, sources told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

The team said in a statement that Nevin is fully vaccinated and under quarantine protocol in Tampa, where the Yankees are scheduled to play the Rays at 7 p.m. ET.

Boone said the game is expected to go on as scheduled. No players are involved, and bench coach Carlos Mendoza will coach third base, Boone said.

"Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing," the team said.

New York is currently 18-16, second in the American League East.