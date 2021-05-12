The New York Yankees have confirmed seven COVID-19 positives among their coaching and support staff, manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday.

The new positives include pitching coach Matt Blake. The Yankees announced Tuesday that third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach Reggie Willits had tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the seven people who have tested positive are asymptomatic, Boone said. All seven people who tested positive have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

In addition, shortstop Gleyber Torres, who also has been vaccinated, is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays out of an "abundance of caution" while the team awaits test results. Tyler Wade will replace him at shortstop.

In a statement, the New York State Department of Health said it's talked with "Major League Baseball and the NY Yankees to get a better understanding of where and when these coaches were vaccinated."

"While there have been anecdotal reports of New Yorkers who have had a positive COVID test 14 or more days after receiving their last vaccine dose, DOH is investigating those cases along with the ones linked to the Yankees further to determine if they meet the formal CDC definition of vaccine breakthrough," the statement said.

ESPN's Marly Rivera contributed to this report.