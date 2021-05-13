ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres, who was held out of Wednesday night's game out of "an abundance of caution," will not play in Thursday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, sources told ESPN.

The Yankees have confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 among their coaching and support staff, and manager Aaron Boone said the team was waiting for the MLB and MLB Players Association joint committee to review the results of Torres' testing.

"Essentially, the joint committee is waiting, because we've had so many tests done, waiting on some test results to still come back," Boone said before the Yankees' 1-0 victory over the Rays on Wednesday. "With all that's going on with our team, out of an abundance of caution, we're holding him out tonight."

Boone added: "I know everyone's going to read into that, but hopefully it's nothing. It's more just getting all the information."

The Yankees have said that pitching coach Matt Blake, third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach Reggie Willits have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the seven people who have tested positive are asymptomatic, Boone said, adding that a number of test results were pending. All seven people who tested positive were vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I think one of the things we're seeing is that being vaccinated en masse like we are, we're seeing the vaccinations also kind of blunt the effects of the virus," Boone said. "I feel like in a lot of ways, because we're vaccinated, we're kind of good and able to deal with this. So there's a little bit of a frustrating part there, in all the testing that we're going to do."

All members of the Yankees' traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday.