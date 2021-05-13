Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes set the record for strikeouts without a walk to start the season Thursday, extending the record to 58 before issuing his first walk of the season in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Burnes, 26, needed three strikeouts to pass the previous record of 51 strikeouts without a walk held by Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, set in 2017. Burnes struck out Dylan Carlson in the first inning and then Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader in the second inning to set the record.

His strikeout total reached nine for the game through the fourth inning to set another major league record -- strikeouts without a walk at any point in a season. He passed Greg Maddux (53) and Gerrit Cole and Curt Schilling (56 each) on that list. Schilling achieved the feat in 2002 and Cole's streak is still active.

Burnes' streaks ended, however, in the fifth inning when he walked the Cardinals' Tommy Edman. Cole will have a chance to break Burnes' record for most strikeouts without a walk at any point in a season in his next start for the New York Yankees.

Burnes is making his first start after testing positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and said he kept in shape throwing outside his apartment complex and using cardio equipment.