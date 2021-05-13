Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of an apparent injury to his left ankle.

Acuna, who leads the majors in home runs, suffered the injury in the seventh inning while running to first base on a grounder. He landed awkwardly on his left foot after passing the first-base bag and immediately fell to the ground in pain.

After being examined by the Braves' medical staff, Acuna eventually limped off the field under his own power. The Braves have not officially announced a diagnosis for Acuna's injury.

Acuna, 23, led off the bottom of the first inning with his major league-leading 12th homer of the season. The former All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year also leads the Braves in batting average (.302), RBIs (24) and stolen bases (6).