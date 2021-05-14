        <
          Chicago Cubs activate Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner from injured list for Tigers series

          4:12 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          The Chicago Cubs have activated pitcher Jake Arrieta and infielder Nico Hoerner from the 10-day injured list while optioning hurler Jason Adam and outfielder Nick Martini to Triple-A Iowa.

          Arrieta, 35, missed one start due to a cut on his thumb, but he'll take the mound Friday night against the Detroit Tigers. He's 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA for the Cubs this season.

          Hoerner, 24, missed time after colliding with center fielder Ian Happ as the two chased down a fly ball. Happ remains on the injured list with bruised ribs. Hoerner was hitting .389 with a .500 on-base percentage before the injury.

          The Cubs also activated reliever Dan Winkler for this weekend's Tigers series and optioned left-hander Brad Wieck.