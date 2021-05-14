Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier both left Friday's game after they collided in the second inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the teams.

Abreu is day-to-day after leaving the game with a facial contusion, laceration and bruised left knee, the team announced. The initial assessment for a concussion was negative.

The Royals did not disclose Dozier's status.

The nasty collision occurred after Dozier popped up right in front of home plate. As Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Abreu converged on it, Dozier started to run to first base, and, while avoiding Grandal, he ran right into Abreu, who was looking up at the ball.

The two hit the ground hard. They lay next to each other for several moments as they were attended to by their respective training staffs. Eventually, both walked off the field with assistance.

Abreu is the reigning AL MVP and a big a part of Chicago's success this season. Dozier has been struggling and is in the midst of an 0-for-31 skid. Grandal took over at first base, and Zack Collins came in to catch for the White Sox. Hanser Alberto took over at third base for the Royals.