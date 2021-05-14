Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's scheduled start against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday has been pushed back due to general fatigue, manager Joe Maddon said before Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani looked dominant in his last start, allowing just one run across seven innings on Tuesday against the Houston Astros. Maddon said he opted for caution with his two-way star after noticing Ohtani looked off during his stint as a designated hitter on Wednesday.

"We're going to move him back, but we don't know to when," Maddon said. "But there's no blisters. Nothing. Just being proactive. It's in his best interest, too. To me, the day after he pitched the other day, he looked a little bit fatigued at the plate. It set off a little bit of an alarm for me."

Ohtani won't be skipped in the rotation, according to Maddon, and his start will be pushed back just one to three days. He was in the lineup as a DH for Friday's game against the Red Sox.