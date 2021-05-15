The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list after he missed time due to bruised ribs.

"They're good," Happ said Saturday morning. "I feel great. It's not like anything I've ever had before. Working out the last three to four days, being able to throw, hit, run and do everything it takes to play in a major league baseball game."

Happ, 26, was injured in a collision with second baseman Nico Hoerner as both players converged on a pop up in the outfield earlier this month. Hoerner also spent time on the injured list with a forearm injury. He was activated on Friday.

To make room on the roster for Happ, infielder Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment. Happ is batting sixth and playing centerfield against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.