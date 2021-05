Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper left Saturday's 4-0 road loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with right shoulder soreness.

He is day-to-day, according to the team.

Harper left the game before the bottom of the fourth inning, when Scott Kingery took over in right field. He last batted in the third inning, striking out for the second time.

Harper, 28, is off to a red-hot start in his third season with the Phillies, slashing .318/.449/.582 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs.