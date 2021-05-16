DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper.

Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning when Segura misplayed a soft one-hopper by Randal Grichuk.

"That's a bench conversation, meant for the bench," said Girardi, who was asked about a half-dozen times about the incident. "You can ask all you want; you got everything you're going to get about it. I'm done with it."

At one point, Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan.

"I didn't actually see it," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "Obviously, I heard it. It's heat-of-the-moment stuff, right. We're all competing. Everybody in the dugout wants to win the same amount. Sometimes that's what happens."

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead.

Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th homer, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.

"I feel comfortable with what I'm doing mechanically," Semien said. "That's always good when you don't have to worry about changing something every day. You're just able to focus on what you're looking for at the plate."

Toronto won for the sixth time in eight games, moving five games over .500 for the first time this season.

Philadelphia right fielder Bryce Harper (right shoulder soreness) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (sore left wrist) were both out of the lineup after leaving Saturday night's game early.

Harper replaced Scott Kingery in right in the sixth inning. Harper popped up a bunt for an out with two on and one out in the eighth with the Phillies down 9-4, then stranded two in the ninth with a game-ending strikeout on a full-count fastball from Jeremy Beasley, the eighth pitch of the at-bat.

Girardi said he talked with Harper about trying for a bunt hit in the sixth. The slugger took several big swings during his ninth-inning at-bat.

"I was concerned," Girardi said. "Talked about some different things. I talked to Bryce -- he said he wanted to try and he was OK, so we let him do it. I trust the player. I thought he had some swings."

Kingery ran into the wall chasing a fly ball and later felt dizzy, and he will be evaluated.