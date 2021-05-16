CHICAGO -- Add Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny to the list of people who have questioned motives behind video replay.

Matheny was on the wrong end of a review in the bottom of the ninth inning of his team's game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

With two outs, in a 3-3 tie, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu came home on a wild pitch from reliever Wade Davis. Catcher Cam Gallagher retrieved the ball and went to tag Abreu who slid in on the third base side of home plate. He was called safe on the field and the review upheld the call, which gave the White Sox a 4-3 win.

Replays showed Gallagher may have tagged Abreu on the jersey as he came to the plate.

"If we're going to use video replay, there needs to be some accountability," Matheny said after the 4-3 loss. "I walked in here and had two different camera angles with this guy out. Tagged before he ever touched the plate. Very obvious. I don't know what they're doing, backing each other up, whatever it is. It's wrong."

Plays can only be overturned if video review shows a conclusive reason for it. Umpires in New York made the call with the umpires in Chicago on a headset -- as is the norm. Anything short of a definitive angle to overturn means the call on the field stands.

"They have the opportunity to take that much time, and from appearances, it looks like they don't want to bring them (the players) back onto the field while they're here with this crowd," Matheny said. "Its just wrong and something has to be done about it."

The Sox were down 3-2 going into the ninth inning. They tied the game on a Yoan Moncada RBI single but Moncada was eventually thrown out at the plate by Whit Merrifield on a base hit to right by Yermin Mercedes. That sent Abreu to third base after he was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning. Then Davis threw the wild pitch bringing Abreu to home.

"They said he was safe," White Sox right-fielder Adam Eaton said. "They even got replay. I had a pretty good view of it. Bang, bang play. Heck of a slide by Jose. We'll definitely take it."

Matheny disagreed: "You could see the jersey move when he tagged him on the body."

The result of the play meant the Sox and Royals split their 4-game series.