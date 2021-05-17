Aaron Judge mashes his 12th home run of the year and fourth in this series against the Orioles. (0:21)

The New York Yankees have placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

Stanton was scratched about an hour before the first pitch of Friday's game due to left quad tightness. The slugger told manager Aaron Boone that he felt the tightness during an at-bat in the Tampa Bay series finale Thursday, and during his pregame preparation Friday.

Stanton's career in pinstripes has had a seemingly never-ending list of trips to the IL. Nonetheless, this season he has been one of the few shining spots in a Yankees lineup that has failed to live up to expectations. Stanton is among the leaders in almost every offensive category, including home runs (9), RBIs (24) and slugging (.534).

Boone had said before Friday's game that he was so encouraged by Stanton's conditioning that the team was considering having him work out in the outfield. The slugger has been deployed solely at DH in the 33 games he has started this season.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

