The New York Mets have placed right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with hamstring injuries, further depleting their starting lineup.

Both players suffered their injuries in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, who swept a weekend series against the Mets.

The additions of Conforto (strained right hamstring) and McNeil (strained left hamstring) increases the number of Mets starting position players on the IL to four with center fielder Brandon Nimmo (bruised left finger) and third baseman J.D. Davis (left hand sprain) currently sidelined. Mets ace Jacob deGrom (tightness in right side) also is on the injured list.

The Mets recalled two outfielders from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday in corresponding moves, adding Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee to the major league roster. In addition, the Mets transferred reliever Seth Lugo to the 60-day IL.

Despite the injuries, the Mets (18-16) enter Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves with a ½-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies (21-20) in the NL East standings. Atlanta (19-21) is two games back.