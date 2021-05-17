Reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu will miss the Chicago White Sox's three-game series against the Minnesota Twins due to an ankle injury he suffered while scoring the game-winning run against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The White Sox said Monday that X-rays on Abreu's ankle were negative but that an MRI showed inflammation, forcing the team to sit the slugger for the Twins series in Minneapolis.

He is expected to return to the lineup this weekend against the New York Yankees.

Abreu scored from third base on a Wade Davis wild pitch, capping the White Sox's ninth-inning rally in a 4-3 win against the Royals on Sunday.

It capped a tough weekend for the slugger, who suffered a facial contusion, laceration and bruised left knee Friday in a nasty-looking collision with Hunter Dozier.