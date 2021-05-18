ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night's game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against the Cleveland Indians.

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average but was 1-for-17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak -- which was a game shy of the longest of his career -- on Sunday at the Boston Red Sox.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed, and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.

The Angels opened a 10-game homestand on Monday after rallying to defeat the Red Sox on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.