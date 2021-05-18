New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after being hit by a pitch, the team announced Tuesday morning. He will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine next steps, the team said.

Pillar was injured in the top of the seventh inning when a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves reliever Jacob Webb hit Pillar in the nose Monday night. Pillar immediately fell to the ground, with blood pouring from his nose. He was quickly helped to his feet, with towels covering his face as he was escorted off the field.

Braves players, including Webb, watched the frightening scene in shock. As members of the Atlanta grounds crew covered the blood left in the batter's box area, Webb was removed from the game.

The hit-by-pitch came with the bases loaded and gave the Mets a 2-0 lead en route to a 3-1 win.

After the game, Pillar tweeted he was doing fine and noted his injury drove in what proved to be the winning run.

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2021

Pillar is hitting .247/.284/.377 with two homers and seven RBIs in 27 games in his first year with the Mets. The nine-year veteran spent the first six-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays but has bounced from the San Francisco Giants to Boston Red Sox to Colorado Rockies before landing in New York this year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.