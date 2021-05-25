2021 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

The 2021 MLB draft is less than two months away, with this year's event scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. While there is no clear-cut choice for the top pick this year, Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer and Louisville catcher Henry Davis are among the draft prospects expected to come off the board first.
After being shortened to five rounds in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will consist of 20 rounds this year -- half the length of the previous 40-round edition last held in 2019.
Which prospect does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel prefer? Which potential star of the future is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And who could be the late-round gems this year? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.
MLB mock drafts and rankings
Draft rankings 1.0: Initial top 50
MLB draft order
First round
(Note: The Houston Astros forfeit their first two picks of this draft as punishment for their illegal sign stealing.)
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Texas Rangers
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Boston Red Sox
5. Baltimore Orioles
6. Arizona Diamondbacks
7. Kansas City Royals
8. Colorado Rockies
9. Los Angeles Angels
10. New York Mets
11. Washington Nationals
12. Seattle Mariners
13. Philadelphia Phillies
14. San Francisco Giants
15. Milwaukee Brewers
16. Miami Marlins
17. Cincinnati Reds
18. St. Louis Cardinals
19. Toronto Blue Jays
20. New York Yankees
21. Chicago Cubs
22. Chicago White Sox
23. Cleveland Indians
24. Atlanta Braves
25. Oakland Athletics
26. Minnesota Twins
27. San Diego Padres
28. Tampa Bay Rays
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation picks
30. Cincinnati Reds (Trevor Bauer)
Competitive balance round A
31. Miami Marlins
32. Detroit Tigers
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Tampa Bay Rays
35. Cincinnati Reds
36. Minnesota Twins
Second round
37. Pittsburgh Pirates
38. Texas Rangers
39. Detroit Tigers
40. Boston Red Sox
41. Baltimore Orioles
42. Arizona Diamondbacks
43. Kansas City Royals
44. Colorado Rockies
45. Los Angeles Angels
46. New York Mets
47. Washington Nationals
48. Seattle Mariners
49. Philadelphia Phillies
50. San Francisco Giants
51. Milwaukee Brewers
52. Miami Marlins
53. Cincinnati Reds
54. St. Louis Cardinals
55. New York Yankees
56. Chicago Cubs
57. Chicago White Sox
58. Cleveland Indians
59. Atlanta Braves
60. Oakland Athletics
61. Minnesota Twins
62. San Diego Padres
63. Tampa Bay Rays
64. Los Angeles Dodgers
Competitive balance round B
64. Pittsburgh Pirates
65. Baltimore Orioles
66. Kansas City Royals
67. Arizona Diamondbacks
68. Colorado Rockies
69. Cleveland Indians
70. St. Louis Cardinals
71. San Diego Padres