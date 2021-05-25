        <
        >

          2021 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

          play
          Who should the Pirates take with the top pick in the MLB draft? (2:21)

          Jeff Passan lists the four players he expects to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB draft. (2:21)

          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2021 MLB draft is less than two months away, with this year's event scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities.

          The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. While there is no clear-cut choice for the top pick this year, Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer and Louisville catcher Henry Davis are among the draft prospects expected to come off the board first.

          After being shortened to five rounds in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will consist of 20 rounds this year -- half the length of the previous 40-round edition last held in 2019.

          Which prospect does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel prefer? Which potential star of the future is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And who could be the late-round gems this year? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.

          MLB mock drafts and rankings

          Mock Draft 1.0

          Draft rankings 2.0: Top 100

          Draft rankings 1.0: Initial top 50

          MLB draft analysis

          play
          0:40

          Who will go in the top 3 picks of the MLB draft?

          Kiley McDaniel breaks down his latest MLB mock draft projections for this year's top three selections.

          McDaniel: How one high school game could change the MLB draft

          McDaniel: Draft stock watch

          Track Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker

          McDaniel: Scouting Vandy's Leiter/Rocker ace duo

          MLB draft order

          First round

          (Note: The Houston Astros forfeit their first two picks of this draft as punishment for their illegal sign stealing.)

          1. Pittsburgh Pirates
          2. Texas Rangers
          3. Detroit Tigers
          4. Boston Red Sox
          5. Baltimore Orioles
          6. Arizona Diamondbacks
          7. Kansas City Royals
          8. Colorado Rockies
          9. Los Angeles Angels
          10. New York Mets
          11. Washington Nationals
          12. Seattle Mariners
          13. Philadelphia Phillies
          14. San Francisco Giants
          15. Milwaukee Brewers
          16. Miami Marlins
          17. Cincinnati Reds
          18. St. Louis Cardinals
          19. Toronto Blue Jays
          20. New York Yankees
          21. Chicago Cubs
          22. Chicago White Sox
          23. Cleveland Indians
          24. Atlanta Braves
          25. Oakland Athletics
          26. Minnesota Twins
          27. San Diego Padres
          28. Tampa Bay Rays
          29. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Compensation picks

          30. Cincinnati Reds (Trevor Bauer)

          Competitive balance round A

          31. Miami Marlins
          32. Detroit Tigers
          33. Milwaukee Brewers
          34. Tampa Bay Rays
          35. Cincinnati Reds
          36. Minnesota Twins

          Second round

          37. Pittsburgh Pirates
          38. Texas Rangers
          39. Detroit Tigers
          40. Boston Red Sox
          41. Baltimore Orioles
          42. Arizona Diamondbacks
          43. Kansas City Royals
          44. Colorado Rockies
          45. Los Angeles Angels
          46. New York Mets
          47. Washington Nationals
          48. Seattle Mariners
          49. Philadelphia Phillies
          50. San Francisco Giants
          51. Milwaukee Brewers
          52. Miami Marlins
          53. Cincinnati Reds
          54. St. Louis Cardinals
          55. New York Yankees
          56. Chicago Cubs
          57. Chicago White Sox
          58. Cleveland Indians
          59. Atlanta Braves
          60. Oakland Athletics
          61. Minnesota Twins
          62. San Diego Padres
          63. Tampa Bay Rays
          64. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Competitive balance round B

          64. Pittsburgh Pirates
          65. Baltimore Orioles
          66. Kansas City Royals
          67. Arizona Diamondbacks
          68. Colorado Rockies
          69. Cleveland Indians
          70. St. Louis Cardinals
          71. San Diego Padres