2021 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

Who should the Pirates take with the top pick in the MLB draft? (2:21)

The 2021 MLB draft is less than two months away, with this year's event scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. While there is no clear-cut choice for the top pick this year, Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer and Louisville catcher Henry Davis are among the draft prospects expected to come off the board first.

After being shortened to five rounds in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will consist of 20 rounds this year -- half the length of the previous 40-round edition last held in 2019.

Which prospect does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel prefer? Which potential star of the future is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And who could be the late-round gems this year? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.

First round

(Note: The Houston Astros forfeit their first two picks of this draft as punishment for their illegal sign stealing.)

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Texas Rangers

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Boston Red Sox

5. Baltimore Orioles

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

7. Kansas City Royals

8. Colorado Rockies

9. Los Angeles Angels

10. New York Mets

11. Washington Nationals

12. Seattle Mariners

13. Philadelphia Phillies

14. San Francisco Giants

15. Milwaukee Brewers

16. Miami Marlins

17. Cincinnati Reds

18. St. Louis Cardinals

19. Toronto Blue Jays

20. New York Yankees

21. Chicago Cubs

22. Chicago White Sox

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. Oakland Athletics

26. Minnesota Twins

27. San Diego Padres

28. Tampa Bay Rays

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation picks

30. Cincinnati Reds (Trevor Bauer)

Competitive balance round A

31. Miami Marlins

32. Detroit Tigers

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Tampa Bay Rays

35. Cincinnati Reds

36. Minnesota Twins

Second round

37. Pittsburgh Pirates

38. Texas Rangers

39. Detroit Tigers

40. Boston Red Sox

41. Baltimore Orioles

42. Arizona Diamondbacks

43. Kansas City Royals

44. Colorado Rockies

45. Los Angeles Angels

46. New York Mets

47. Washington Nationals

48. Seattle Mariners

49. Philadelphia Phillies

50. San Francisco Giants

51. Milwaukee Brewers

52. Miami Marlins

53. Cincinnati Reds

54. St. Louis Cardinals

55. New York Yankees

56. Chicago Cubs

57. Chicago White Sox

58. Cleveland Indians

59. Atlanta Braves

60. Oakland Athletics

61. Minnesota Twins

62. San Diego Padres

63. Tampa Bay Rays

64. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive balance round B

64. Pittsburgh Pirates

65. Baltimore Orioles

66. Kansas City Royals

67. Arizona Diamondbacks

68. Colorado Rockies

69. Cleveland Indians

70. St. Louis Cardinals

71. San Diego Padres