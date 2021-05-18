Manager Joe Girardi and SS Jean Segura get into a tense confrontation during the Phillies' loss to the Blue Jays. (0:21)

Playing in the City of Brotherly Love has rubbed off on Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura.

The two have seemingly mended fences after a dugout confrontation during Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.

"We love each other," Segura told reporters prior to Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins, echoing what Girardi had said. "Absolutely."

The confrontation happened after Girardi said something to Segura after he committed an error in the first inning of Sunday's game. At one point, Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan.

"Everything has passed and we're all good," said Segura, who said he spoke to Girardi by phone during Monday's day off. "We cleared it up, and at the end of the day, we're here to win baseball games.

"I don't want to talk about it anymore. I'll leave it in the past. Like Joe said [Sunday], whatever is said on the bench, stays on the bench. And whatever is said in the clubhouse, stays in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, we're all here and we're loving each other and we'll continue to play the game."

Segura made three of his four errors this season during the weekend series against the Blue Jays, including two on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Girardi said only that "we take care of things" and that "I told [Segura] I love him."

But the manager refused to get into specifics about the incident.

Said Girardi: "Every little spat that you have with someone that you love at home, you don't go and tell everyone around you, do you?"