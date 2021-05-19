The San Diego Padres have activated star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. from the injured list following his positive test for COVID-19 last week.

Tatis was reinstated prior to Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. He had been placed on the IL on May 11 after his positive test.

First baseman Eric Hosmer, who was on the IL due to contact tracing, was also activated Wednesday. He is batting fifth, just behind Tatis, against the Rockies.

Outfielder Wil Myers, who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week, remains on the injured list. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that he hoped Myers could be activated this weekend.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing last week. They were activated on Monday.

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

In related moves, the Padres optioned utility man Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso and returned outfielder John Andreoli to El Paso.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press was used in this report.