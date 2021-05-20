New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter this season in Major League Baseball on Wednesday night, striking out nine in a 2-0 win against the Texas Rangers.

The 35-year-old's 101-pitch gem came one night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat against the Seattle Mariners.

It was the Yankees' first no-hitter since July 18, 1999, when David Cone threw a perfect game against the Montreal Expos.

"It's all kind of emotions. It's excitement, obviously, but also relief because it's over," Kluber said after the game on YES Network. "We were fortunate in that they hit them right at people."

Including Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series, the Yankees have thrown 12 no-hitters. This was the club's first road no-hitter since July 12, 1951, when Allie Reynolds did it at Cleveland.

"This was a lot of fun," Kluber told YES Network. "It was a well-played game on both sides -- we were able to scratch out a few runs there. And it was fun to be a part of."

The first no-hitter this season was April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first one in Padres history against the Rangers in Texas.

The Year of the No-Hitter Continues • First time in MLB history there has been six no-hitters before June.

• Second month in MLB history with four no-hitters (June 1990).

• First time ever three teams have been no-hit twice in a season (Indians, Mariners, Rangers).

• First time since June 29, 1990, that no-hitters were thrown one or fewer days apart (Dave Stewart and Fernando Valenzuela threw them on same day).

• Five no-hitters thrown on road (most in a season all time).

• Six no-hitters overall (one shy of tying the most in a season in the modern era and two shy of tying the overall MLB record -- eight in 1884).

-- ESPN Stats & Information research

"I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I'm getting a little emotional now, even just getting to witness that was was really, really special," manager Aaron Boone said. "And to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey and just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance."

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. With his fastest pitch at 92.5 mph, he mixed 31 curveballs, 27 cutters, 23 sinkers, 18 changeups and two four-seam fastballs.

Kluber was pitching on that same mound when he was hurt after one inning last season, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.

That was the second straight shortened season for Kluber, whose 2019 season ended May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker. He left the Rangers as a free agent to sign an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl's flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun's game-ending groundout to shortstop Gleyber Torres. Wade entered in the third inning after Ryan LaMarre injured a hamstring.

Boone said he got nervous on the ball Dahl hit, thinking it was going to get down the line, but then noticed what a good jump Wade had gotten on the ball.

"I knew I was going to catch it," Wade said. "I didn't know if I was going to have to dive, or catch it like I did. But I knew I was going to catch it."

Wade said he wasn't sure, unable to hear the bat off the ball with a screaming crowd of 31,689 -- many of them Yankees fans.

"We expected some outings like that in our ballpark, unfortunately not against us," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I can't say enough good things about him. I'm not surprised by this guy's success. I've watched this guy go through his routine and the work he puts in."

New York got its only runs in the sixth inning when Kyle Higashioka had a leadoff walk and scored on a triple by Wade. DJ LeMahieu followed with a sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1).

Before getting hurt in 2019, Kluber was a 20-game winner in 2018, and had thrown at least 203 innings with 222 strikeouts each season from 2014-18. He was the Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017.

"Obviously wish this guy well," Woodward said, "but I didn't wish him that well."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.