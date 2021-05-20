Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is set to return from a monthlong stint on the injured list on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Strasburg was placed on the IL five weeks ago with right shoulder inflammation.

In Strasburg's last start, a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on April 13, he was tagged for seven earned runs on eight hits and gave up five walks in four-plus innings.

Strasburg's average velocity in the game was 90.6 mph, a little more than 2 mph slower than in his season debut. He was placed on the IL a few days later.

Strasburg, 32, is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. The Nationals are last in the tightly contested NL East with a 17-23 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.