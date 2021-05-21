If Jacob deGrom was rusty, he seemed able to shake it off pretty fast.

DeGrom, the New York Mets' ace and two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, struck out eight over three shutout innings Thursday during a rehab start for the St. Lucie Mets, New York's low Class A affiliate. He threw 41 pitches, 30 for strikes, and whiffed the last six batters he faced on just 25 pitches.

According to Statcast data, deGrom threw 25 four-seam fastballs, averaging 94.5 mph and topping out at 101.9. He mixed in 15 sliders and a single changeup.

The only batter for the Palm Beach Cardinals to reach base against deGrom was 19-year-old shortstop Masyn Winn, who was safe on a fielding error as the first Palm Beach hitter to face the star righty.

DeGrom is working his way back from tightness in his right side and lower back, a malady that landed him on the injured list May 11. According to the New York Post, Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom was dispatched to St. Lucie to "work on his mechanics and in-between routine."

The Mets are enjoying an off day in South Florida in advance of a weekend series against the Miami Marlins.