The New York Mets placed first baseman Pete Alonso and right-hander Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL on Friday.

The moves are retroactive to May 19.

Alonso has a sprained right hand, and Hunter is experiencing lower back pain.

Alonso is hitting .236 with six home runs and 19 RBIs this season. Hunter has made four appearances, with one start, and has not given up a run in eight innings of work.

The Mets recalled right-hander Yennsy Díaz and selected infielder Brandon Drury from Triple-A.