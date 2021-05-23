The Minnesota Twins have placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain, the team announced Sunday.

Maeda suffered the injury during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians, when he was pulled before the sixth inning after allowing three runs and three hits while striking out six.

The 33-year-old, who is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in nine starts this season, was bothered by the injury in previous starts, so the Twins decided to shut him down.

"It's definitely something that's the right move," manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday's game. "It's going to give him the opportunity to get strong. His stuff has been down -- most likely related to what he's dealing with."

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Nick Gordon from Triple-A St. Paul. Gordon went 1-for-2 and stole two bases in his major league debut earlier this month.

Maeda joins an extensive list of injured players for the Twins, who are last in the American League Central. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup again after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Thursday. Infielder Jorge Polanco (ankle) remains sidelined, and outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) is on the injured list.

Second baseman Luis Arraez was in Sunday's lineup after injuring his right shoulder sliding into second base Saturday. He remained in the game and was cleared to play after arriving at the ballpark Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.