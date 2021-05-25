The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left forearm on Tuesday.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday. The outfielder, who is an 0-for-16 slump was held out of the Phillies' lineup for the past two games.

Harper leads the team with a .489 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs, but his slump has dropped his OPS to .884.

The Phillies activated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list Tuesday in a corresponding move. Quinn had been sidelined because of a cut on his right index finger that required stitches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.