Mickey Callaway has been placed on the ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season following Major League Baseball's investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, details of which were originally shared by The Athletic.

In a statement that was issued Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote that the investigation "concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB's policies and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted."

The Los Angeles Angels issued a follow-up statement announcing they are firing Callaway as pitching coach, adding: "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation and support their decision."

Placement on the ineligible list is immediate, the league announced, and Callaway will be eligible to apply for potential reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Callaway issued the following statement to ESPN through a spokesperson:

"My family and I fully support MLB's strong stance against harassment and discrimination and are grateful to the Commissioner and his office for their thorough investigation. I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable. To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn't understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies. However, those are my own blind spots, and I take responsibility for the consequences.

"In my 25 years in professional baseball I have never taken for granted the privilege of being even a small part of this great game of ours. To say I regret my past poor choices would be an understatement. I remain hopeful that I can return to baseball when eligible at the conclusion of next season, but for now, I plan to work on my own shortcomings and repairing any damage I have caused with my colleagues and, particularly, my family."

Five women, all of whom work in sports media and spoke to The Athletic under the condition of anonymity, accused Callaway of inappropriate behavior that included sending shirtless photos, requesting nude pictures and, in one instance, thrusting his crotch in a reporter's face while she attempted an interview. The behavior spanned five years and his employment with three organizations, including his stint as Cleveland Indians pitching coach and New York Mets manager.

The Angels, who hired Callaway as their pitching coach after the 2019 season, suspended Callaway in February, and MLB's investigation played out over the next three-plus months. Callaway, a source told ESPN, initially denied wrongdoing.

In his statement, Manfred said each of Callaway's three teams fully cooperated with the Department of Investigations, which included providing internal emails and assistance in identifying witnesses.

"Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball," Manfred's statement read, "and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game."