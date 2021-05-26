The Atlanta Braves will be without slugger Marcell Ozuna for about six weeks after he fractured his middle and ring fingers on Tuesday night.

"If there is a good thing, there's not a surgical process," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday afternoon.

Ozuna, 30, injured himself sliding into third base in a game against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves were hoping he did not fracture bones and was dealing with only a dislocation, but further testing revealed the breaks.

Snitker indicated that general manager Alex Anthopoulos was working the phones for a replacement but the Braves would play a man short on Wednesday.

Ozuna was hitting .213 with a .645 OPS when he went down.