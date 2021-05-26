        <
          Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna out at least 6 weeks with fractured fingers

          Jesse Rogers
          The Atlanta Braves will be without slugger Marcell Ozuna for about six weeks after he fractured his middle and ring fingers on Tuesday night.

          "If there is a good thing, there's not a surgical process," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday afternoon.

          Ozuna, 30, injured himself sliding into third base in a game against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves were hoping he did not fracture bones and was dealing with only a dislocation, but further testing revealed the breaks.

          Snitker indicated that general manager Alex Anthopoulos was working the phones for a replacement but the Braves would play a man short on Wednesday.

          Ozuna was hitting .213 with a .645 OPS when he went down.