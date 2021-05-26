        <
        >

          Chicago Cubs put Nico Hoerner on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain

          5:44 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers MLB for ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring suffered in Tuesday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

          Hoerner, 24, had been a big part of the Cubs' success in May. He was hitting .338 and playing high-caliber defense.

          The injury occurred as Hoerner was running toward first base on a ground ball. He grabbed his left hamstring as he hit the bag, then went to the ground in obvious pain.

          Rafael Ortega was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.

          In addition, first baseman Anthony Rizzo is being held out of Wednesday's game against the Pirates with low-back tightness. Kris Bryant is playing first base.