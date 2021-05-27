The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the bereavement list on Thursday, among four moves announced by the team prior to its series opener against Baltimore.

The White Sox also transferred outfielder Luis Robert to the 60-day injured list, purchased the contract of right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A Charlotte and sent left-hander Jace Fry on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Charlotte.

Meanwhile, shortstop Tim Anderson (general soreness) and outfielder Adam Eaton (leg) were not in the lineup on Thursday due to injuries.

Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in 13 games this season. He has worked two-plus innings in six of his 10 relief appearances. Under Major League Baseball rules, Kopech must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days and not more than seven.

Burr is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA, nine strikeouts and two saves over eight relief appearances with Charlotte this season.

Fry, who has been on the injured list since April 1 (retroactive to March 29) recovering from an offseason microdiscectomy, went 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 18 relief appearances last season.

Robert has been on the injured list since May 4 with a Grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor suffered while running to first base on May 2 against Cleveland.