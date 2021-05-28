The family of a former Chicago White Sox stadium worker is crying foul after a lounge named after her was renamed in honor of Tony La Russa.

A food area is now called La Russa's Lounge -- a change from Loretta's Lounge, in honor of Loretta Micele, who sold beer and hot dogs for more than six decades.

"For them to not even notify us, you know, it's a shame," Lou Soto, Micele's great-grandson, said of the name change.

The White Sox said the change was made after the 2019 season, long before La Russa returned for his second stint as manager. The team said no one noticed last year because fans couldn't attend games.

"Prior to Tony La Russa becoming manager, a space that had been named after La Russa for many seasons was relocated to the current area on the 100 level during the 2020 season," a team statement said. "Loretta Micele has always been a treasured member of the White Sox family and a plaque in her honor remains in the space to honor her memory despite the name change."

Micele worked at the old Comiskey Park and the current stadium, which opened in 1991. She died in 2014.

The White Sox said they are planning to give a replica of the Loretta's Lounge sign to the family.

