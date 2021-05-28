Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka, who was expected to return to the rotation this season after having surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, will miss the 2021 season, manager Brian Snitker said Friday.

"He's down for the year," Snitker told MLB Network on Friday. "Hopefully we'll get him back next year."

Soroka, 23, experienced a setback in his recovery and was scheduled to have a follow-up procedure in mid-May. The team's Opening Day starter in 2020, he suffered the season-ending injury against the New York Mets on Aug. 3.

He emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves' rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.