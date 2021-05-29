LOS ANGELES -- Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that's sidelined him for nearly two months.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday the 2019 NL MVP will start in center field on Saturday and Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The World Series champion Dodgers went through a rough patch without him but had won 13 of their past 15 games before Friday's contest against the Giants. The Dodgers entered Friday a half-game behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres and 1½ games ahead of the Giants.

Bellinger batted .305 with 47 homers during his MVP season but wasn't as sharp during Los Angeles' 2020 title run, hitting .239 with 12 homers in a pandemic-shortened regular season.

The 25-year-old was 4-for-19 (.211) in four games this season before being sidelined by the injury.

In five rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bellinger was 4-for-20 with two home runs, three RBIs and one walk. He struck out four times. Bellinger took live batting practice against Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, who is also rehabbing.

Utility player Zach McKinstry is also expected to return from injury Saturday, but Roberts was unclear how he will use him or if he'll start this weekend. McKinstry has been out since April 22 with an oblique strain.